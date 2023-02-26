Search
Elvis Rodriguez makes successful ring return with decision against Joseph Adorno

Parviz Iskenderov
Elvis Rodriguez defeats Joseph Adorno by decision
Elvis Rodriguez vs Joseph Adorno | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Matias vs Ponce

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic-born Elvis Rodriguez (14-1-1, 12 KOs) made his first appearance inside the squared circle in over a year when he faced a native of Union City, New Jersey, Joseph Adorno (17-2-2, 14 KOs), fighting out of Allentown, Pennsylvania. The pair squared off at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, February 25, kicking off Showtime telecast topped by Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title.

The scheduled for ten round super lightweight bout, that saw a fairly slow start, went the full distance. In the end, “Dominican Kid” came out victorious by unanimous decision, twice sending his opponent to the canvas along the way. The scores were 94-94, 95-93 and 97-91.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

Get Matias vs Ponce full fight card results.

