Elvis Rodriguez defeats Joseph Adorno by decision

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic-born Elvis Rodriguez (14-1-1, 12 KOs) made his first appearance inside the squared circle in over a year when he faced a native of Union City, New Jersey, Joseph Adorno (17-2-2, 14 KOs), fighting out of Allentown, Pennsylvania. The pair squared off at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, February 25, kicking off Showtime telecast topped by Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title.

The scheduled for ten round super lightweight bout, that saw a fairly slow start, went the full distance. In the end, “Dominican Kid” came out victorious by unanimous decision, twice sending his opponent to the canvas along the way. The scores were 94-94, 95-93 and 97-91.

.@elvisTDK catches Adorno clean in round 7 with a power right hook to send him to the mat ?#RodriguezAdorno #MatiasPonce pic.twitter.com/FNw42M0Yp0 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 26, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

