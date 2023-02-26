Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) and Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) square off in a highly anticipated boxing match live stream from Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The long-awaited contest features Cleveland-born YouTuber turned fighter faceoff undefeated pro boxer and younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury from Manchester, England. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight. In Australia the fight airs live on Monday, February 27.
In the twelve-round co-main, Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) of Kananga, Congo defends his WBC cruiserweight title against two-division world champion Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs) of Stockholm, Sweden. Among other Paul vs Fury PPV undercard bouts, Saudi Arabia-born Los Angeles-based Ziyad Almaayouf (1-0, 1 KOs) takes on Ecuador’s Ronnald Martinez (3-1-1) in an eight-round welterweight clash.
Plus, undefeated Muhsin Cason (10-0, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland goes up against Taryel Jafarov (18-5, 17 KOs) of Qazakh, Azerbaijan in an eight-round cruiserweight bout. Kicking off the action, Bader Samreen (7-0, 6 KOs) of Amman, Jordan and Viorel Simion (23-9, 9 KOS) of Bucharest, Romania battle it out in an eight-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV
Date: Sunday, February 26
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo
Date: Monday, February 27
Time: 6 am AEDT
Other selected countries
Broadcast: DAZN and FITE
Date: Sunday, February 26 / Monday, February 27
Time: Vary by location
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Paul vs Fury from practically anywhere.
Paul vs Fury fight card
Get Paul vs Fury full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
- Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title
- Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
- Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion, 8 rounds, super lightweight
Undercard
- Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg, 4 rounds, super lightweight