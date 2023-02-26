Jamal James defeats Alberto Palmetta by decision

Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, Jamal James (28-2, 12 KOs) was successful in his ring return when he faced and out-boxed 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta (18-2, 13 KOs) at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 25. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF super lightweight title live on Showtime. After ten rounds at welterweight the scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92.

James was in action for the first time since October 2021, when he lost WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title by TKO in the ninth round against Radzhab Butaev.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

