Kel Spencer (3-0, 2 KO) came out on top when he faced Margarito Hernandez (3-5-1) at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 25. The scheduled for four rounds super lightweight bout kicked off the undercard, leading to Showtime telecast topped by Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title. The referee waved the fight off after the 18-year-old from Linden, Michigan delivered a barrage of strikes dropping his opponent from Wapato, Washington to the canvas.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

