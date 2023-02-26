Search
Boxing

Kel Spencer dominates & stops Margarito Hernandez in first round

Parviz Iskenderov

Matias vs Ponce

Kel Spencer (3-0, 2 KO) came out on top when he faced Margarito Hernandez (3-5-1) at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 25. The scheduled for four rounds super lightweight bout kicked off the undercard, leading to Showtime telecast topped by Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title. The referee waved the fight off after the 18-year-old from Linden, Michigan delivered a barrage of strikes dropping his opponent from Wapato, Washington to the canvas.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

Get Matias vs Ponce full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097