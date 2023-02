Mike Malott (9-1-1) claimed the win against Yohan Lainesse (9-2) via arm-triangle choke, when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night 220 live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 25. The all-Canadian welterweight bout ended at 4:15 into the first round following the tap.

PROPER MIKE MALOTT WITH ANOTHER FIRST ROUND FINISH ? #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/7nZFK68BYJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 26, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

