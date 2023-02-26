Matias vs Ponce results, full fight card

Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) of Fajardo, Puerto Rico and Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina battle it out in the main event live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, February 25. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with the vacant IBF super lightweight title on the line. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 26.
In the co-main event, Minneapolis-native Jamal James (27-2, 12 KOs) and 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta (18-1, 13 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder at welterweight. The ten-round super lightweight telecast opener pits Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic-born Los Angeles-based Elvis Rodriguez (13-1-1, 12 KOs) and a native of Union City, New Jersey, Joseph Adorno (17-1-2, 14 KOs), fighting out of Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Among the undercard bouts, Ve Shawn Owens (13-3, 12 KOs) of Minneapolis, Minnesota goes up against Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-1, 10 KOs) of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia by way of Qorgontepa, Uzbekistan, in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Derrick Jackson (10-0, 5 KOs) of Orlando, Florida faces off Chapel Hill, North Carolina-native Willie Jones (8-2, 5 KOs) in a four-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Kel Spencer (2-0, 1 KO) of Linden, Michigan and Margarito Hernandez (3-4-1) of Wapato, Washington duel in a four-rounder at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, February 25
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: YouTube
Date: Sunday, February 26
Time: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Matias vs Ponce from practically anywhere.
Matias vs Ponce fight card
Get Matias vs Ponce full fight card and results below.
Main card
- Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF super lightweight title
- Jamal James vs. Alberto Palmetta, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, super lightweight
Undercard
- Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Ve Shawn Owens, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Derrick Jackson vs. Willie Jones, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Kel Spencer vs. Margarito Hernandez, 4 rounds, super weight
Prelims
- Breeon Carothers vs. Kevin Schmidt, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Jonathan Lopez Marcano vs. Eduardo de Oliveira Guedes Diogo, 6 rounds, bantamweight
Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce results
- Jonathan Lopez Marcano vs. Eduardo de Oliveira Guedes Diogo – majority draw
- Kel Spencer def. Margarito Hernandez by TKO (R1 at 2:18) | Watch TKO
- Willie Jones def. Derrick Jackson by KO (R1 at 1:22) | Watch KO
- Ve Shawn Owens def. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov by unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91, 97-93)
- Elvis Rodriguez def. Joseph Adorno by majority decision (94-94, 95-93, 97-91) | Watch highlights
- Jamal James def. Alberto Palmetta by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92) | Watch highlights
- Subriel Matias def. Jeremias Ponce by RTD (corner stoppage, R5 at 3:00) | Watch highlights