Matias vs Ponce results, full fight card

Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) of Fajardo, Puerto Rico and Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina battle it out in the main event live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, February 25. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with the vacant IBF super lightweight title on the line. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 26.

In the co-main event, Minneapolis-native Jamal James (27-2, 12 KOs) and 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta (18-1, 13 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder at welterweight. The ten-round super lightweight telecast opener pits Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic-born Los Angeles-based Elvis Rodriguez (13-1-1, 12 KOs) and a native of Union City, New Jersey, Joseph Adorno (17-1-2, 14 KOs), fighting out of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Among the undercard bouts, Ve Shawn Owens (13-3, 12 KOs) of Minneapolis, Minnesota goes up against Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-1, 10 KOs) of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia by way of Qorgontepa, Uzbekistan, in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Derrick Jackson (10-0, 5 KOs) of Orlando, Florida faces off Chapel Hill, North Carolina-native Willie Jones (8-2, 5 KOs) in a four-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Kel Spencer (2-0, 1 KO) of Linden, Michigan and Margarito Hernandez (3-4-1) of Wapato, Washington duel in a four-rounder at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, February 25

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: YouTube

Date: Sunday, February 26

Time: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Matias vs Ponce from practically anywhere.

Matias vs Ponce fight card

Main card

Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF super lightweight title

Jamal James vs. Alberto Palmetta, 10 rounds, welterweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Ve Shawn Owens, 10 rounds, welterweight

Derrick Jackson vs. Willie Jones, 4 rounds, welterweight

Kel Spencer vs. Margarito Hernandez, 4 rounds, super weight

Prelims

Breeon Carothers vs. Kevin Schmidt, 4 rounds, lightweight

Jonathan Lopez Marcano vs. Eduardo de Oliveira Guedes Diogo, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce results

Jonathan Lopez Marcano vs. Eduardo de Oliveira Guedes Diogo – majority draw

Kel Spencer def. Margarito Hernandez by TKO (R1 at 2:18) | Watch TKO

Willie Jones def. Derrick Jackson by KO (R1 at 1:22) | Watch KO

Ve Shawn Owens def. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov by unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91, 97-93)

Elvis Rodriguez def. Joseph Adorno by majority decision (94-94, 95-93, 97-91) | Watch highlights

Jamal James def. Alberto Palmetta by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92) | Watch highlights

Subriel Matias def. Jeremias Ponce by RTD (corner stoppage, R5 at 3:00) | Watch highlights