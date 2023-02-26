Subriel Matias of Fajardo, Puerto Rico and Jeremias Ponce of Buenos Aires, Argentina squared off in the main event live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, February 25. The contest featured top 140-pound contenders battling it out for the vacant IBF super lightweight belt. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance.

Advertisements

Matias took the victory via TKO after his opponent’s corner asked the referee to call it a day during the break after Round 5. Ponce, who entered the ring undefeated, managed to get back on his feet, beat the eight count and survive till the end of the round, after he was dropped and hurt with a barrage of strikes.

With the victory, Subriel Matias improved to 19-1, 19 KOs and became a new IBF super lightweight champion. Jeremias Ponce dropped to 30-1, 20 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

Check out Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce full fight video highlights below and full fight card up top.

Matias vs Ponce full fight video highlights

Jeremias Ponce makes his ring walk.

The pride of ??



Jeremias Ponce is ready for his opportunity. #MatiasPonce pic.twitter.com/l1Ify6c4mZ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 26, 2023

Here comes Subriel Matias.

Puerto Rican power surge in the Twin Cities ? ??@SubrielMatias enters the ring. #MatiasPonce starts NOW on @Showtime pic.twitter.com/YXiApjlNev — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 26, 2023

Quick start from Ponce.

Payback from Matias.

Don't blink, the action is just getting started ? #MatiasPonce pic.twitter.com/jJe3FGfAbm — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 26, 2023

Ponce goes down at the end of Round 5.

.@SubrielMatias sends Ponce to the canvas at the end of the 5th and Ponce's corner stops the fight between rounds ?#MatiasPonce pic.twitter.com/pvXSAlUHtw — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 26, 2023

Post-fight.

"It's better to take caution a minute earlier than a minute later."



Jeremias Ponce wanted to continue but he knows his health is most important ?#MatiasPonceo pic.twitter.com/M8QSgpb0Nt — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 26, 2023

"I'm like a lion looking for a feast and I found it." @SubrielMatias was hungry for a victory ?#MatiasPonce pic.twitter.com/1bCHoSmA1Z — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 26, 2023

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

Get Matias vs Ponce full fight card results.