Tatiana Suarez (10-0) made successful Octagon return when she faced Montana De La Rosa (12-8-1) in the scheduled for three rounds women’s flyweight bout at UFC Fight Night 220 live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 25. A native of Covina, California claimed the win against her opponent from Helena, Montana via guillotine choke. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 51 seconds into the second round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

