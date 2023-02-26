UFC 285 Countdown features former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) and former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) ahead of their main event bout for the vacant heavyweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. As well, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) and No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3) ahead of their championship bout, serving as the co-main event. Plus, Bo Nickal (3-0) and Jamie Pickett (13-8), who battle it out at middleweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.