UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann aka UFC Vegas 70 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 25. The main event is a five-round light heavyweight bout between Krasnyi Luch, Ukraine-born No. 6 ranked Nikita Krylov (29-9) and No. 8 Ryan Spann (21-7) of Memphis, Tennessee. The co-main event is a three-round middleweight battle between Dana White’s Contender Series graduates Andre Muniz (23-4) of Montes Claros, Brazil and Brendan Allen (20-5) of Beaufort, South Carolina. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, February 26.

Also on the card, Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) of the United States and Augusto Sakai (15-5-1) of Brazil square off at heavyweight. As well, Tatiana Suarez (9-0) and Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1) meet in an all-American clash at women’s flyweight. Plus, Yohan Lainesse (9-1) and Mike Malott (8-1-1) duel in an all-Canadian battle at welterweight. In addition, American Trevor Peek (7-0) and Erick Gonzalez (14-7) faceoff at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, February 25

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, February 26

Main Card: 11 am AEDT

Prelims: 8 am AEDT

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann results

Get UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann full fight card results below.

Main card

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann – canceled**

Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 4:25) | Watch submission

Augusto Sakai def. Don’Tale Mayes by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Tatiana Suarez def. Montana De La Rosa by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 2:51) | Watch submission

Mike Malott def. Yohan Lainesse by submission (arm-triangle choke, R1 at 4:15) | Watch submission

Preliminary card

Trevor Peek def. Erick Gonzalez by KO (punches, R1 at 4:59) | Watch KO

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30,26)

Jordan Leavitt def. Victor Martinez by TKO (knees and punches, R1 at 2:27) | Watch TKO

Ode Osbourne def. Charles Johnson by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Joe Solecki def. Carl Deaton submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 4:55) | Watch submission

Nurullo Aliev def. Rafael Alves by majority decision (29–27, 29–27, 28–28)*

*Aliev got a point deducted in the first round due to a bite.

**Krylov fell ill a few hours prior to the bout.