UFC Vegas 70 post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen

UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen post-fight press conference follows MMA event live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 25. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

Get UFC Vegas 70: Muniz vs Allen results.

MMA

