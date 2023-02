Joe Solecki (13-3) came out on top when he faced his American-fellow Carl Deaton (17-6) at UFC Vegas 70: Krylov vs Spann live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 25. The 29-year-old native of Wenonah, New Jersey claimed the win via rear rear-naked choke. The lightweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 55 seconds into the second round.

Solecki gets the submission with seconds left in the round ? #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/QBwBAmQHef — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 25, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

