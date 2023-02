Jordan Leavitt (11-2) dominated and stopped Victor Martinez (13-4) when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 25. “The Monkey King” claimed the victory via TKO, dropping his opponent to the canvas with big knees followed by punches. The bout was stopped at 2 minutes and 27 seconds into the opening round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

