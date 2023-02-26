Search
Trevor Peek KO’s Erick Gonzalez in first round with punches at UFC Vegas 70

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann

Trevor Peek (8-0) improved his unbeaten record and handed Erick Gonzalez (14-8) his third defeat in a row when the pair met at UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 25. Dana White’s Contender Series graduate of Pisgah, Alabama made his successful Octagon debut, dropping and finishing his opponent from Torrance, California with a number of heavy punches. The lightweight fight officially ended on the last second of the first round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

Get all UFC Vegas 70 results.

