Trevor Peek (8-0) improved his unbeaten record and handed Erick Gonzalez (14-8) his third defeat in a row when the pair met at UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 25. Dana White’s Contender Series graduate of Pisgah, Alabama made his successful Octagon debut, dropping and finishing his opponent from Torrance, California with a number of heavy punches. The lightweight fight officially ended on the last second of the first round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

