Ve Shawn Owens defeats Kudratillo Abdukakhorov by decision

Ve Shawn Owens (14-3, 12 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-2, 10 KOs) at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, February 25. The bout headlined a lineup of undercard action leading to Showtime-televised main card, topped by Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF super lightweight title. After ten rounds at welterweight one judge scored the fight 98-92, another judge had it 99-91 and the third judge gave it 97-93, all in favor of local favorite.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

