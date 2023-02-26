Search
Willie Jones KO’s Derrick Jackson in first round with left hook

Parviz Iskenderov

Matias vs Ponce

Willie Jones (9-2, 6 KOs) caused an upset and handed Derrick Jackson (10-1, 5 KOs) his first career defeat when he the pair squared off at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, February 25. The scheduled for four rounds welterweight bout was featured on the card topped by Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF super lightweight belt live on Showtime.

A native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina dropped his opponent from Orlando, Florida with a big left hook in the opening round. The referee immediately waved the fight off.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 26.

