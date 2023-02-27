Bader Samreen drops & stops Viorel Simion in first round

Bader Samreen (8-0, 7 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Viorel Simion (23-10, 9 KOS) at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The scheduled for eight rounds lightweight bout kicked off a lineup of action topped by Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on pay-per-view.

A native of Amman, Jordan sent his opponent from Bucharest, Romania to the canvas with big right. The latter managed to get back on his feet, but the referee waved the fight off at 1 minute and 26 seconds into the first round.

Fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Monday, February 27.

