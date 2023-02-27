Search
Badou Jack dominates & stops Ilunga Makabu in 12th round to claim world title in third weight

Parviz Iskenderov
Badou Jack stops Ilunga Makabu to become new world champion
Badou Jack dominates Ilunga Makabu in their WBC cruiserweight title fight at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26, 2023 | Skill Challenge Entertainment

Paul vs Fury

Badou Jack came out on top when he challenged Ilunga Makabu for his WBC cruiserweight title at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on pay-per-view.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden dominated and stopped his opponent from Kananga, Congo, dropping him to the canvas in the fourth and eleventh rounds along the way. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 54 seconds into the 12th round following a flurry of punches from the challenger.

With the victory by TKO, Badou Jack improved to 28-3-3, 17 KOs claimed the WBC cruiserweight belt and became a three-division world champion. Earlier in his career the 39-year-old held WBC super middleweight title and the WBA (Regular) light heavyweight strap.

35-year-old Ilunga Makabu of Kananga, Congo dropped to 29-3, 25 KOs and failed the third defense of the belt.

Fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Monday, February 27.

Get Paul vs Fury full fight card results.

