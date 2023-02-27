Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) and Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The contest airs live on Showtime featuring a native of Weslaco, Texas up against fellow former world champion from Tagbilaran City, Philippines. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout with the vacant interim WBC featherweight title on the line. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 5.

The ten-round middleweight co-main event pits former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) of Accokeek, Maryland and Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs) of Nayarit, Mexico. The ten-round middleweight telecast opener features Montevideo, Uruguay-born Amilcar Vidal (16-0, 12 KOs) up against Phoenix, Arizona’s Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs).

Among Figueroa vs Magsayo undercard bouts, Cleveland-born Terrell Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KOs) goes up against a native of Englewood, New Jersey, Brandyn Lynch (12-1-1, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight. As well, Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs) of Augusta, Georgia faces off unbeaten Landover, Maryland-born Travon Marshall (7-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Zugdidi, Georgia’s Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-2, 8 KOs) takes on Monrovia, Liberia’s Samuel Teah (18-4-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Figueroa vs Magsayo tickets

Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, March 4 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA are on sale.

Figueroa vs Magsayo tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, March 4. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo in Australia & other countries

Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo live stream information for Australia and other countries is yet to be announced.

Figueroa vs Magsayo date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 1 pm AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Figueroa vs Magsayo from practically anywhere.

Figueroa vs Magsayo Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events has been scheduled for Figueroa vs Magsayo Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Thursday, March 2

The final Figueroa vs Magsayo pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, March 2 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Ontario Airport – Lake Silverwood Ballroom. The start time is 1 pm PT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, March 3

The official Figueroa vs Magsayo weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, March 3 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Ontario Airport – Lake Silverwood Ballroom. The start time is 1 pm PT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, March 4

Figueroa vs Magsayo fight date is on Saturday, March 4. The location is Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Doors open at 3 pm. Figueroa vs Magsayo telecast on Showtime begins at 6 pm PT.

The post-fight press conference follows the event as the action inside the boxing ring concludes. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Figueroa vs Magsayo fight card

The current Figueroa vs Magsayo lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant interim WBC featherweight title

Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweight

Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Justin DeLoach vs. Travon Marshall, 8 rounds, welterweight

Enriko Gogokhia vs. Samuel Teah, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 6 rounds, middleweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Joseph Cruz Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Kynndale Prather, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Marcelino Nicolas Lopez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Cuba vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight