Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury full fight video highlights

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury squared off in the main event at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The contest featured unbeaten Cleveland-born YouTuber turned fighter up against undefeated pro boxer and younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury from Manchester, England. The scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight bout went the full distance.

Advertisements

Fury pushed forward aggressively at the start of the fight, but Paul initiated clinches in order to avoid any significant damage. This pattern would continue for the rest of the fight.

In the second and third rounds, Fury made a crucial adjustment. Instead of coming forward, he spent more time on the outside where he could land jabs and right hands.

Paul, 26, became frustrated with Fury’s footwork and occasional combinations as the rounds progressed. In the fifth, Paul was deducted a point for hitting Fury behind the head. That point deduction was nullified after Fury, 23, was himself deducted a point for clinching in the sixth round.

The later rounds were close, and it became clear that Paul’s widely publicized campaign as a pro boxer was enough for him to develop into a fighter who could create a competitive fight with Fury.

In the end, one judge scored the fight 75-74 in favor of Paul, while two other judges gave it 76-73 to Fury. The pair is expected to square off for the second time.

‘If he wants a rematch, bring it on’

Tommy Fury remained undefeated and improved to 9-0, 4 KOs. On the way to victory by split decision, he also received an eight count, after going down from Paul’s jab in the final round. He insisted it was a slip.

“For the past two years, this is all that has consumed my life,” Fury said. “Broken rib. Denied access. Everybody thought I was running scared. Tonight, I made my own legacy. I am Tommy Fury.

“All through these past two years, I had a dream and a vision that I would win this fight. And no one believed me. Now I can stand up and everybody can take note. It’s my first main event at 23 years old. I had pressure on my shoulders, and I came through.

“This is my first main event. I’m only going to get stronger, and I’m only going to get bigger. There were a lot of nerves going into that fight, but I override that. If he wants a rematch, bring it on.”

‘I’ve already won in every single way’

Jake Paul dropped to 6-1, 4 KOs and recorded his first defeat. The event marked the first time he faced a “real boxer”. Earlier in his fighting career Paul defeated former MMA champions – Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

“All respect to Tommy,” Paul said. “He won. Don’t judge me by my wins. Judge me by my losses. I’ll come back. I think we deserve that rematch. It was a great fight. It was a close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges. I got a 10-8 round twice. So, it is what it is. I’ve already won in life, man. I’ve already won in every single way. I have an amazing family. Amazing friends. Amazing work ethic. I’ve made it farther than I ever thought I would.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Monday, February 27.

Get Paul vs Fury full fight card results.