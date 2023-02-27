Search
Muhsin Cason eliminates Taryel Jafarov in one round

Parviz Iskenderov

Paul vs Fury

Undefeated Muhsin Cason (11-0, 8 KOs) dominated Taryel Jafarov (18-6, 17 KOs) when the pair squared off at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The bout was featured on the card topped by Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on pay-per-view.

Baltimore-born Las Vegas-based 29-year-old defeated his 36-year-old opponent from Qazakh, Azerbaijan via first-round retirement, scoring a knockdown along the way. The latter wouldn’t come out to Round 2, citing an injured finger, which put a halt to the scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight bout.

In Australia, the event aired live on Monday, February 27.

