Muhsin Cason eliminates Taryel Jafarov in one round

Undefeated Muhsin Cason (11-0, 8 KOs) dominated Taryel Jafarov (18-6, 17 KOs) when the pair squared off at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The bout was featured on the card topped by Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Baltimore-born Las Vegas-based 29-year-old defeated his 36-year-old opponent from Qazakh, Azerbaijan via first-round retirement, scoring a knockdown along the way. The latter wouldn’t come out to Round 2, citing an injured finger, which put a halt to the scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight bout.

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Monday, February 27.

Get Paul vs Fury full fight card results.