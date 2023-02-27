UFC 285: Jones vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. Several tickets are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 5.

In the five-round main event, former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) makes his Octagon return against former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1). The pair battles it out for the vacant heavyweight title. Rochester, New York-born Jones, 35, last fought in February 2020 when he scored a unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes. Gane, 32-year-old native of La Roche-sur-Yon, France, was in action last September when he KO’d Tai Tuivasa in the third round and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his bid to claim the title against former champion Francis Ngannou.

In the five-round co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3). Kyrgyzstan-born 34-year-old Shevchenko is coming off the win by split decision against Taila Santos, which marked the seventh successful defense of her belt last June. 29-year-old Grasso of Guadalajara, Mexico won her previous bout in October 2022 by unanimous decision against Viviane Araujo and recorded her fourth win in a row.

Also on the UFC 285 PPV card a welterweight battle between Geoff Neal (15-4) of the United States and undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0) of Kazakhstan. As well, Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot (21-2) of takes on American Jalin Turner (13-5) at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Bo Nickal (3-0) and Jamie Pickett (13-8) meet in an all-American clash at middleweight.

The top of UFC 285 preliminary card pits former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (12-5) of the United States and Trevin Jones (13-9) of Guam. Among other bouts, Derek Brunson (23-8) of the United States faces off Dricus Du Plessis (18-2) of South Africa at middleweight and Viviane Araujo (11-4) and Amanda Ribas (10-3) meet in an all-Brazilian clash at women’s flyweight. In addition, American Julian Marquez (9-3) takes on Canadian Marc-Andre Barriault (14-6) at middleweight.

Among the UFC 285 early prelims, Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry (10-0) squares off against Song Kenan (16-6) of China at welterweight, American Mana Martinez (10-3) meets South African Cameron Saaiman (7-0) at bantamweight and Jessica Penne (14-7) of the US faces off Tabatha Ricci (7-1) of Brazil at women’s strawweight. Plus, American Da’Mon Blackshear (12-4-1) battles Farid Basharat (9-0) of Afghanistan at bantamweight and Esteban Ribovics (11-0) of Argentina duels Loik Radzhabov (16-5) of Tajikistan at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, March 4. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 5. The start time is 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT. The early prelims begin at 9:30 am AEDT.

UFC 285 lineup

The full UFC 285: Jones vs Gane lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – vacant UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Preliminary card

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Early prelims

Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov