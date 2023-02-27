Search
Ziyad Almaayouf gets dropped, comes back to win decision against Ronnald Martinez

Parviz Iskenderov
Ziyad Almaayouf vs Ronnald Martinez
Ziyad Almaayouf and Ronnald Martinez clash in their welterweight bout at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26, 2023 | Skill Challenge Entertainment

Paul vs Fury

Ziyad Almaayouf (2-0, 1 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Ronnald Martinez (3-2-1) at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on pay-per-view. Battling it out in front of his home country crowd, Los Angeles-based 22-year-old got knocked down, yet defeated Quito, Ecuador-born 19-year-old by unanimous decision. After four rounds at welterweight all three scores were 38-37.

Fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Monday, February 27.

