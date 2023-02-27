Ziyad Almaayouf (2-0, 1 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Ronnald Martinez (3-2-1) at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on pay-per-view. Battling it out in front of his home country crowd, Los Angeles-based 22-year-old got knocked down, yet defeated Quito, Ecuador-born 19-year-old by unanimous decision. After four rounds at welterweight all three scores were 38-37.

Fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Monday, February 27.

