Angel Fierro (20-1-2, 16 KO) and Eduardo Estela (14-1, 9 KOs) square off in the main event at Polideportivo UAS in Culiacan, Mexico on Saturday, March 4. The contest features Tijuana’s NABO lightweight champion defending his belt against a native of Montevideo, Uruguay. The championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 5.

In the ten-round co-main event, Eduardo Nunez (23-1, 23 KOs) and undefeated Jesus Martin Ceyca (17-0, 8 KOs) meet in an-all Mexican clash at super featherweight. Among other bouts, 2016 Mexican Olympian Misael Rodriguez (12-0, 7 KOs ) of Cienega de Ceniceros, Chihuahua meets his compatriot Aaron Rocha Guerrero (10-1-1, 6 KOs) of Culiacan, Sinaloa in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Mexico’s Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (2-0, 2 KOs) faces off Bernardo Jimenez Suarez (9-1, 9 KOs) of Dominican Republic in a six-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela in USA

Boxing fans can watch Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, March 4. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, March 5. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT and 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT.

Fierro vs Estela fight card

The current Fierro vs Estela fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s NABO lightweight title

Eduardo Nunez vs. Jesus Martin Ceyca, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Misael Rodriguez vs. Aaron Rocha Guerrero, 8 rounds, middleweight

Yair Benjamin Gallardo Lozano vs. Bernardo Jimenez Suarez, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Dilshodbek Ruzmetov vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Criztec Bazaldua vs. Jose Armando Bustamante Islas, 4 rounds, lightweight

Alejandro Yung Wong vs. Francisco Pina Juarez, 6 rounds, super featherweight