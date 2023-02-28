The second round of 2023 PFL Regular Season takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 7. On the top of fight card, previously announced 2022 PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija goes up against Yorgan De Castro. In the co-main event, 2022 PFL women’s lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco takes on Julia Budd.

Also on the main card, 2021 PFL heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza meets 2022 PFL heavyweight runner up Matheus Scheffel. Kicking off the action, Renan Ferreira sqaures off against Rizvan Kuniev.

“The Professional Fighters League will continue the 2023 Regular Season at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 7 featuring our Heavyweight and Women’s Featherweight divisions,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “I look forward to an action-packed card, with fighters seeking to make a push towards the PFL World Championship.”

MMA fans can watch the event live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

In Australia, PFL 2: Delija vs De Castro airs live on Saturday, April 8.

2023 PFL 2 fight card

Main card

Ante Delija vs. Yorgan De Castro

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Renan Ferreira vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Preliminary card

Denis Goltsov vs. Michal Andryszak

Martina Jindrova vs. Amber Leibrock

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd

Marcelo Nunes vs. TBA

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Yoko Higashi

Amanda Leve vs. Karolina Sobek

Biaggio Ali-Walsh vs. TBA