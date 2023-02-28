Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the United Kingdom on Saturday, March 4 with BKFC 37: Tierney vs Lindsey taking place at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London. The fight card features a series of bouts with local and international fighters.
In the main event, England’s Connor Tierney (6-1, 3 KOs) goes up against American Jake Lindsey (3-0, 3 KOs) at welterweight. The all-British co-main event pits Rico Franco (6-2, 4 KOs) and Dan Breeze (1-1, 1 KO) also at welterweight.
Also on the BKFC 37 London card, Terry Brazier (0-1) faces off David Round (2-1, 2 KOs) at light heavyweight. As well, Lee Browne (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Mason Shaw (5-4-1) and Darren Hendry meets Corey Harrison (2-1, 2 KOs) at cruiserweight. In addition, Chaz Wasserman and Cedric Severac make their BKFC debut also at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey
Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, March 4. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm GMT in the UK and 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States.
The date when BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 5. The start time is scheduled for 7 am AEDT.
The preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.
BKFC 37 London fight card
The current BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey
- Rico Franco vs. Dan Breeze
- Terry Brazier vs. David Round
- Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw
- Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison
- Chaz Wasserman vs. Cedric Severac
- Jack Draper vs. Bryon Woodger
- Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind
- Ben Bonner vs. Jay Cucciniello
Preliminary card
- Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns
- Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy
- Brad Watchorn vs. George Thorpe