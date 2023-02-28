Search
BKFC 37 London: Date, time, fight card, how to watch, Tierney vs Lindsey

BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey card, date, time, live stream info set
Connor Tierney delivers big right in his bout against Joe Elmore | BKFC

BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the United Kingdom on Saturday, March 4 with BKFC 37: Tierney vs Lindsey taking place at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London. The fight card features a series of bouts with local and international fighters.

In the main event, England’s Connor Tierney (6-1, 3 KOs) goes up against American Jake Lindsey (3-0, 3 KOs) at welterweight. The all-British co-main event pits Rico Franco (6-2, 4 KOs) and Dan Breeze (1-1, 1 KO) also at welterweight.

Also on the BKFC 37 London card, Terry Brazier (0-1) faces off David Round (2-1, 2 KOs) at light heavyweight. As well, Lee Browne (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Mason Shaw (5-4-1) and Darren Hendry meets Corey Harrison (2-1, 2 KOs) at cruiserweight. In addition, Chaz Wasserman and Cedric Severac make their BKFC debut also at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, March 4. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm GMT in the UK and 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States.

The date when BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 5. The start time is scheduled for 7 am AEDT.

The preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.

BKFC 37 London fight card

The current BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey
  • Rico Franco vs. Dan Breeze
  • Terry Brazier vs. David Round
  • Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw
  • Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison
  • Chaz Wasserman vs. Cedric Severac
  • Jack Draper vs. Bryon Woodger
  • Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind
  • Ben Bonner vs. Jay Cucciniello

Preliminary card

  • Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns
  • Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy
  • Brad Watchorn vs. George Thorpe
