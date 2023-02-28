Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the United Kingdom on Saturday, March 4 with BKFC 37: Tierney vs Lindsey taking place at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London. The fight card features a series of bouts with local and international fighters.

Advertisements

In the main event, England’s Connor Tierney (6-1, 3 KOs) goes up against American Jake Lindsey (3-0, 3 KOs) at welterweight. The all-British co-main event pits Rico Franco (6-2, 4 KOs) and Dan Breeze (1-1, 1 KO) also at welterweight.

Also on the BKFC 37 London card, Terry Brazier (0-1) faces off David Round (2-1, 2 KOs) at light heavyweight. As well, Lee Browne (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Mason Shaw (5-4-1) and Darren Hendry meets Corey Harrison (2-1, 2 KOs) at cruiserweight. In addition, Chaz Wasserman and Cedric Severac make their BKFC debut also at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, March 4. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm GMT in the UK and 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States.

The date when BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 5. The start time is scheduled for 7 am AEDT.

The preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.

BKFC 37 London fight card

The current BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey

Rico Franco vs. Dan Breeze

Terry Brazier vs. David Round

Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw

Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison

Chaz Wasserman vs. Cedric Severac

Jack Draper vs. Bryon Woodger

Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind

Ben Bonner vs. Jay Cucciniello

Preliminary card

Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns

Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy

Brad Watchorn vs. George Thorpe