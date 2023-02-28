Jay Swingler and Nicholai Perrett aka “NicHLmao” battle it out in headliner of MF & DAZN X Series 005 fight card at Telford International Centre in Telford, England on Saturday, March 4. The contest features British Internet celebrity up against Singapore-born YouTube creator. The pair squares off in a boxing match at super middleweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the bout airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 5.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, Deen The Great defends his MF lightweight title against Pully Arif. Also on the card, Astrid Wett and AJ Bunker battle it out for the vacant MF women’s flyweight belt. Among other bouts, King Kenny takes on Ashley Rak-Suat cruiserweight, Ginty faces off Halal Ham at cruiserweight, Walid Sharks meets N&A Productions at lightweight and Tempo Arts duels Godson Umeh at heavyweight. In addition, B Dave and Luis Pineda go up against Ice Poseidon and Anthony Vargas in a tag team boxing match at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MF & DAZN X Series 005: Swingler vs NicHLmao tickets

MF & DAZN X Series 005: Swingler vs NicHLmao tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, March 4 at Telford International Centre in Telford, England are on sale.

Swingler vs NicHLmao tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 005: Swingler vs NicHLmao in UK & USA

Boxing fans can watch MF & DAZN X Series 005: Swingler vs NicHLmao live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, March 4. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9:30 pm GMT and 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT, respectively.

How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 005: Swingler vs NicHLmao in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch MF & DAZN X Series 005: Swingler vs NicHLmao live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, March 5. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8:30 am AEDT.

MF & DAZN X Series 005: Swingler vs NicHLmao fight card

The current Swingler vs NicHLmao fight card can be found below.

Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett aka “NicHLmao”, super middleweight

Deen The Great vs. Pully Arif – Deen The Great’s MF lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Ashley Rak-Su, cruiserweight

B Dave & Luis Pineda vs. Ice Poseidon & Anthony Vargas, light heavyweight tag team boxing match

Astrid Wett vs. AJ Bunker – vacant MF women’s flyweight title

Ginty vs. Halal Ham, cruiserweight

Walid Sharks vs. N&A Productions, lightweight

Tempo Arts vs. Godson Umeh, heavyweight