Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in Norfolk, VA on Friday, March 24 with BKFC 39 taking place at Norfolk Scope Arena. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night. In the main event, Reggie Barnett Jr defends his bantamweight belt against undefeated Gustaf Cedermalm. In the co-main event, strawweight champion Britain Hart faces Jenny Savage in the rematch.

BKFC 39 tickets can be purchased through StubHub. Fans can also watch the event live stream on FITE.

“Norfolk and the state of Virginia has been at the top of our targeted destinations for live events,” said President of BKFC, David Feldman. “We’ve listened to the fans who have been traveling from that area to our events on the East Coast and we’re anticipating a very large and passionate crowd of BKFC fans on March 24 at the Scope Arena.”

“Reggie Barnett and Britain Hart have been with BKFC since the beginning almost five years ago and have grown with us in popularity as a company. Both of their world title defenses at BKFC-39 are explosive matchups that promise fireworks from the opening bell.”

Chesapeake, VA’s Reggie Barnett Jr (8-2), who made his BKFC debut at the promotion’s first event in June 2008, was in action last November at BKFC 32 in Orlando, FL where he defeated Geane Herrera by unanimous decision. Sweden-born Gustaf Cedermalm (1-0) made his promotional debut last November at BKFC Thailand 4 when he stopped Alex Castro in the fourth round.

Britain Hart (6-3) of Bedford, Virginia won the title by unanimous decision against Charisa Sigala at BKFC 29: Montana 2 last September. Jenny “Savage” Clausius (3-1) of Clarksville, TN is coming off the win via first-round TKO of Nekah Dmitriyeva at the same event. Hart stopped Clausius in the third round of their first fight at BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich in July 2021.

The event is also expected to see Dustin Pague up against James Dennis and Kasim Ruffin faceoff Trai Santos. Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, BKFC 39: Barnett vs Cedermalm airs live on Saturday, March 25.

BKFC 39 fight card

Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Gustaf Cedermalm – Barnett’s BKFC bantamweight title

Britain Hart vs. Jenny Clausius – Hart’s BKFC women’s strawweight title

Dustin Pague vs. James Dennis

Kasim Ruffin vs. Trai Santos