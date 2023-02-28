Jared Anderson has a date for his next fight, as the 6’4, 240-pound knockout artist faces fellow unbeaten George Arias on Saturday, April 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The scheduled for ten rounds bout serves as the co-feature to the WBC lightweight title eliminator between Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino live on ESPN.

Keyshawn Davis is also in action, as U.S. Olympic silver medalist faces former world title challenger Anthony Yigit in the telecast opener. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Jared Anderson vs George Arias

Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs), a 23-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, has notched five consecutive second-round stoppages, including a demolition of the normally durable Jerry Forrest last December. Anderson received international headlines for his work as Tyson Fury’s chief sparring partner, but he’s now forging his own path as boxing’s most decorated young heavyweight.

“This is the kind of fight I’ve been waiting for, a big fight between two undefeated heavyweights,” Anderson said. “I’m excited to once again be fighting on the same card as Shakur Stevenson. Don’t miss this fight. April 8 is going to a special night in Newark.”

George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs), a Dominican boxer-puncher, began his pro career in 2014 and has toppled seven unbeaten fighters in his ascension to contender status. Arias continued that trend in his previous two fights, defeating Cassius Chaney and Alante Green by split decision. The New York City resident will give up five inches and roughly 20 pounds to Anderson.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to go to war with Jared Anderson, one of the most highly regarded heavyweights right now,” Arias said. “I thank my team for helping me get to this position. I can’t wait to show my skills on such a big platform. On April 8, I will pull off the upset.”

Keyshawn Davis vs Anthony Yigit

Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs), from Norfolk, Virginia, went 3-0 in the pro ranks before capturing a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. In November 2021, he signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank and has scored four wins since, including a violent knockout over Omar Tienda at Prudential Center last year. In his most recent outing, the 23-year-old standout dominated former world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos.

“The Newark fans showed me so much love last time, and I can’t wait to give them another special performance,” Davis said. “I’m going to make Yigit regret taking this fight. He’s been in the ring with some good fighters, but I’m on another level.”

Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs) is a Swedish contender who represented his homeland at the 2012 Olympics. The 31-year-old began his pro career the following year and scored wins over DeMarcus Corley and Sandor Martin before unsuccessfully challenging Ivan Baranchyk for the IBF junior welterweight title in 2018. Yigit bounced back with three victories before losing to Rolando Romero in July 2021. He is now settled as a lightweight and has knocked out his last two opponents.

“I’m excited to get back into the mix. Huge respect to Keyshawn for taking this fight, but he’s young,” Yigit said. “Too young. He’s fast, I’m fast. He’s strong, I’m strong. He’s an Olympian, I’m an Olympian. My edge is my experience. I’m going to use it.”

Stevenson vs Yoshino fight card

The current Stevenson vs Yoshino lineup can be found below.

Main card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Jared Anderson vs. George Arias, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit, 10 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

Damian Knyba vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs, TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Kelvin Davis vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Duke Ragan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA, 8 rounds, middleweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.