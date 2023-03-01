The scheduled for May 20 rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is no longer held in Dublin, Ireland on the announced date. The contest, pitting Ireland’s undisputed lightweight champion and Puerto Rico’s newly-crowned undisputed featherweight champion, fell off due to an undisclosed injury suffered by the latter.

Advertisements

“Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned,” reads the announcement sent out today. “The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.”

Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) defeated Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) by split decision in their first fight in April 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York and retained her undisputed 135-pound title. In her next outing last October she scored a UD against Karen Carabajal.

Serrano rebounded with the win by unanimous decision against Sarah Mahfoud in September 2022. This past February, she claimed the undisputed 126-pound crown by UD against Erika Cruz. Their rematch with Taylor was announced post-fight.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano announce their rematch at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on February 4, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

A new Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 date is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.