Sandy Ryan and Marie-Pier Houle battle it out for the vacant WBO welterweight title at Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, April 22. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds world championship bout featured on the Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina card live stream on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Advertisements

In her previous outing last November, Sandy Ryan (5-1, 2 KOs) defeated Anahi Ester Sanchez by unanimous decision to retain her WBC International super lightweight belt. Earlier in 2022, she scored a UD against Erica Farias to take the vacant title and rebound from the defeat by split decision against Erica Farias.

Over the course of her amateur career, 29-year-old native of Derby, England, earned Silver at 2014 World Championships, as well Bronze at European Championships and European Games in 2015 and 2016, and Gold at 2018 Commonwealth Games. Ryan turned pro in July 2021.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be challenging for a world title in my next fight,” said Ryan. “The level of opponents I’ve faced since my debut proved how serious I am about becoming a big star in this sport.

“We respect Marie-Pier for accepting the fight when many didn’t and I’m ready to become a world champion on April 22 in Cardiff. I want to give a shout to my team, Matchroom, my trainer Clifton and my manager Paul Ready for working hard on this.”

Canada’s unbeaten Marie-Pier Houle (8-0-1, 2 KOs) was in action in January, when she defeated Marisol Moreno by unanimous decision and secured her sixth win in a row. In 2022, Cap de la Madeleine-born Terrebonne, Quebec-based 32-year-old scored a UD against Timea Belik, Valentina Keri and Yamila Esther Reynoso.

“This fight represents the culmination of my hard work since the beginning of my career,” said Houle. “It’s a huge opportunity for me to demonstrate the strength of character and perseverance that I have acquired over the years.

“I have a lot of respect for Sandy Ryan and I’m aware that it will be a tough fight, but I thrive on challenges, and I have no intention of leaving empty-handed. I would like to thank my promoter, Groupe Yvon Michel, for his trust in me.”

“I would like to thank Matchroom for this opportunity,” said Yvon Michel. “Marie-Pier Houle is ready to deliver an epic fight against Sandy Ryan on April 22 in Cardiff. We are proud to represent her and have full confidence in her abilities to conquer the WBO Welterweight world championship title. We will be there to support her every step of the way and we are convinced that she will give it her all in the ring to secure the victory.”

In the main event, Tajikistan’s Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) defends his IBF super featherweight title against Joe Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) of Wales. Also on the card, Gavin Gwynne (15-2-1, 3 KOs) and Craig Woodruff (12-6-1, 4 KOs) square off in an-all Welsh rematch for the British lightweight belt. As well, former world title challenger Zelfa Barrett (28-2, 16 KOs) and Alex Dilmaghani (20-2-1, 7 KOs) contest for the vacant WBA Continental super featherweight strap.

Plus, Manchester’s Jordan Thompson (14-0, 11 KOs) defends his IBF European cruiserweight title against Swindon’s Luke Watkins (16-2, 11 KOs). In addition, Swansea’s featherweight Brandon Scott (4-0, 1 KO) and light heavyweight Sammy Lee (1-0) are in action against to be announced opponents. The current lineup can be found below.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Rakhimov vs Cordina fight card

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Rakhimov’s IBF super featherweight title

Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff, 12 rounds, lightweight – Gwynne British lightweight title

Zelfa Barrett vs. Alex Dilmaghani, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBA Continental super featherweight title

Sandy Ryan vs. Marie-Pier Houle, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBO welterweight title

Jordan Thompson vs. Luke Watkins, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – Thompson’s IBF European cruiserweight title

Brandon Scott vs. TBA, featherweight

Sammy Lee (1-0) vs. TBA, light heavyweight

In Australia, Rakhimov vs Cordina airs live on Sunday, April 23.