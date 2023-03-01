UFC 285: Jones vs Gane features a series of MMA bouts with two Ultimate Fighting Championship belts contested at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, March 5 at 2 pm AEDT.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event, former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) of Rochester, New York makes his Octagon return against former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) of La Roche-sur-Yon, France. The pair battles it out for the vacant heavyweight title. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) of Kyrgyzstan makes the eighth defense of her title against No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3) of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Also on the card, Geoff Neal (15-4) of the United States and undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0) of Kazakhstan square off at welterweight. As well, Jalin Turner (13-5) of the United States and Mateusz Gamrot (21-2) of Poland duel at lightweight. Plus, Bo Nickal (3-0) and Jamie Pickett (13-8) meet in an all-American clash at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 5. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT. The early preliminary card begins at 9:30 am AEDT.

Order PPV >>

UFC 285 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEDT)

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT, following the early preliminary card starting at 9:30 am AEDT.

Order PPV >>

UFC 285 Adelaide time (ACDT)

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 1:30 pm ACDT.

The preliminary card starts at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early preliminary card beginning at 9:00 am ACDT.

Order PPV >>

UFC 285 start time in Brisbane (AEST)

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 1 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEST, following the early preliminary card starting at 8:30 am AEST.

Order PPV >>

UFC 285 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane start time Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 12:30 pm ACST.

The preliminary card starts at 10:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card beginning at 8:00 am ACST.

Order PPV >>

UFC 285 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 9 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 am AWST.

Order PPV >>

UFC 285 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 10 am CXT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims beginning at 5:30 am CXT.

Order PPV >>

UFC 285 fight card

The full UFC 285: Jones vs Gane fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – vacant UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Preliminary card

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Early prelims

Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov