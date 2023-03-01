UFC 285: Jones vs Gane features a series of MMA bouts with two Ultimate Fighting Championship belts contested at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, March 5 at 2 pm AEDT.
In the five-round main event, former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) of Rochester, New York makes his Octagon return against former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) of La Roche-sur-Yon, France. The pair battles it out for the vacant heavyweight title. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) of Kyrgyzstan makes the eighth defense of her title against No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3) of Guadalajara, Mexico.
Also on the card, Geoff Neal (15-4) of the United States and undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0) of Kazakhstan square off at welterweight. As well, Jalin Turner (13-5) of the United States and Mateusz Gamrot (21-2) of Poland duel at lightweight. Plus, Bo Nickal (3-0) and Jamie Pickett (13-8) meet in an all-American clash at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 5. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.
The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT. The early preliminary card begins at 9:30 am AEDT.
UFC 285 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEDT)
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 2 pm AEDT.
The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT, following the early preliminary card starting at 9:30 am AEDT.
UFC 285 Adelaide time (ACDT)
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 1:30 pm ACDT.
The preliminary card starts at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early preliminary card beginning at 9:00 am ACDT.
UFC 285 start time in Brisbane (AEST)
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 1 pm AEST.
The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEST, following the early preliminary card starting at 8:30 am AEST.
UFC 285 Darwin time (ACST)
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane start time Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 12:30 pm ACST.
The preliminary card starts at 10:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card beginning at 8:00 am ACST.
UFC 285 Perth time (AWST)
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 11 am AWST.
The preliminary card starts at 9 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 am AWST.
UFC 285 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 10 am CXT.
The preliminary card starts at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims beginning at 5:30 am CXT.
UFC 285 fight card
The full UFC 285: Jones vs Gane fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – vacant UFC heavyweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title
- Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
- Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett
Preliminary card
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
- Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis
- Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
- Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Early prelims
- Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez
- Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
- Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
- Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov