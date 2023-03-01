UFC 285: Jones vs Gane airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday March 4, which makes it Sunday March 5 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a pair of title fights.

On the top of fight card, Rochester, New York-born 35-year-old former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) makes his Octagon return against 32-year-old former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) of La Roche-sur-Yon, France. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout with a vacant heavyweight title on the line.

In the co-main event, Kyrgyzstan-born 34-year-old Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) makes the eighth defense of her flyweight title against 29-year-old No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The championship bout is also scheduled for five rounds.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 285 fight card, American welterweight Geoff Neal (15-4) takes on Kazakhstan’s undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0), American Jalin Turner (13-5) faces off Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot (21-2) at lightweight and Jamie Pickett (13-8) and Bo Nickal (3-0) battle it out in an all-American clash at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 285 start time in USA, Jones vs Gane

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, March 4. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The PPV price is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 285 start time in Australia, Jones vs Gane

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 5. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 9:30 am AEDT / 6:30 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 285 fight card

The full UFC 285: Jones vs Gane fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – vacant UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Preliminary card

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Early prelims

Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov