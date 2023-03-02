Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Figueroa vs Magsayo: 12-round clash for vacant interim WBC featherweight title at Toyota Arena

Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) squares off against fellow former world champion Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on Showtime from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The pair battles it out for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs) takes on former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight. In the ten-round middleweight telecast opener, Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) faces Amilcar Vidal (16-0, 12 KOs).

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Get Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight card.

BoxingNewsVideo

