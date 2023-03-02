British Internet celebrity Jay Swingler and Singapore-born YouTube creator Nicholai Perrett aka “NicHLmao” square off live on DAZN at Telford International Centre in Telford, England on Saturday, March 4. The super middleweight boxing bout headlines MF & DAZN X Series 005 fight card. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Deen The Great defends his MF lightweight title against Pully Arif. Also on the card, AJ Bunker and Astrid Wett face off for the vacant MF women’s flyweight belt. In addition, Ashley Rak-Su takes on King Kenny at cruiserweight, Halal Ham meets Ginty at cruiserweight and N&A Productions faces Walid Sharks at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Get MF & DAZN X Series 005 full fight card.