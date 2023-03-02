Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Denver on Saturday, April 29 with BKFC 41 taking place at 1STBANK Center in in Broomfield, Colorado. On the top of fight card, Mike Perry (2-0) faces former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes (1-0) takes on two-time Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. Plus, Christine Ferea (6-1-0) defends BKFC flyweight title against Bec Rawlings (3-1).

Fans can watch BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold live on FITE.

“This is the biggest and most explosive event we’ve announced in our five years and is a true testament to the extraordinary international growth of our company,” said President of BKFC, David Feldman. “The biggest names in combat sports are watching our live events and want to be a part of the action. We continue to put on bigger events with the toughest and most talented fighters in combat sports and the fans speak loudly with ticket sales and by subscribing to the BKFC App.”

“The fans in Denver at our show last October were tremendous and I said then we would come back with a bigger event. I can’t stress it enough although I do with all of our shows selling out, get your tickets in advance and don’t miss the biggest and most exciting combat sports show coming to Colorado.”

BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold

Former UFC fighter ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry of Orlando, FL made his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 2 in February 2022 when he defeated bare knuckle veteran Julian Lane by unanimous decision. In his previous bout last August he took a majority decision against Michael “Venom” Page.

Luke Rockhold of Santa Cruz, California earned UFC middleweight title via fourth-round TKO of Chris Weidman in December 2015. Facing off Mike Perry, he makes his bare knuckle boxing debut.

Chad Mendes made his BKFC debut scoring the fourth-round stoppage of Joshuah Alvarez in February 2022. Earlier in his career a native of Sacramento, California twice challenged for UFC featherweight title against Jose Aldo and the interim 145-pound belt against Conor McGregor.

Eddie Alvarez is a former UFC lightweight champion and two-time Bellator 155-pound titleholder. Going up against Chad Mendes, Philadelphia’s fighter makes his bare knuckle boxing debut.

Christine Ferea won her previous bout last August via first-round retirement of Taylor Starling and made the first successful defense of her belt. San Jose, California’s champion won the inaugural BKFC women’s flyweight title by unanimous decision against Britain Hart in February 2022.

Bec Rawlings last fought in June 2022 when she dropped a unanimous decision against Hart. Before that former UFC and Bellator MMA fighter from Australia won three bouts in BKFC against Cecilia Flores, Britain Hart and Alma Garcia.

Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In Australia, BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold airs live on Sunday, April 30.

BKFC 41 fight card

Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title