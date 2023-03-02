Tim Tszyu is back in the ring in front of his hometown crowd on Sunday, March 12 when he faces Tony Harrison at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW. The contest features the undefeated Australian contender against American former world champion from Detroit, Michigan. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO super welterweight title live on Main Event on Kayo. In the United States, the event airs live on Saturday, March 11. Broadcast information for U.S. viewers has been announced today.

Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) had originally been scheduled to challenge the undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo in January. The bout fell off after the latter was forced to withdraw due to injury. Going up against Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs), the son of former unified champion Kostya Tszyu is looking for his career-best victory. The 28-year-old made his U.S. debut in March 2022 in Minneapolis, where he scored a unanimous decision against Cleveland’s 2012 Olympian and former world title challenger Terrell Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KOs).

Harrison defeated Charlo by unanimous decision to land the WBC light middleweight title in late 2018. The following December, the 32-year-old was KO’d in the eleventh round of their rematch and lost the belt. The winner of Tszyu vs Harrison clash is expected to be the next in line to challenge Charlo for his undisputed crown.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketek.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount Plus. The date is Saturday, March 11. The start time is scheduled for 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT.

Undisputed super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo is announced to join host Brian Custer, Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares at the CBS Studios in New York City as a special guest, while Hall of Famer Steve Farhood serves as unofficial scorer.

“I can’t underestimate Tony Harrison, but with the way I’ve been training, I’m extremely confident that I’m going to give my fans a big KO victory,” said Tszyu (via the press release sent out by the promotion). “Full credit to him for taking the challenge and coming to Australia, but he’s going home empty-handed. It’s exciting that my fans in the U.S. will be able to watch this matchup on Showtime and I hope they’re ready to see a great atmosphere and a thrilling fight.”

Harrison, who arrived in Australia this week said: “I’m here on a mission. My only focus is on Tim Tszyu. I’m extremely confident in my abilities and in my training, but I know Tim is going to be tough competition. I can’t wait to see the crowd all out there to support him, because I’m going to give them no choice but to love me too. I hope he’s ready for 12 grueling rounds, because I’m ready to go as long as he can last.”

Among Tszyu vs Harrison undercard bouts, Australia’s Sam Goodman (13-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title against Ireland’s TJ Doheny (23-3, 17 KOs). As well, Paulo Aokuso (3-0, 3 KOs) of Australia and Yunieski Gonzalez (21-5, 17 KOs) of Cuba contest for the vacant IBO Intercontinental light heavyweight belt. Plus, Tim Tszyu’s younger brother, Nikita Tszyu (4-0, 3 KOs) meets his fellow-Australian Bo Belbin (7-0, 5 KOs).