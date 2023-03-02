UFC 285: Jones vs Gane pre-fight press conference

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final press conference.

In the main event, former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) returns to the Octagon to take on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1). The pair squares off for the vacant heavyweight title. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3).

UFC 285 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Get UFC 285 full fight card and start time.