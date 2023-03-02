Xander Zayas makes his 2023 debut on Saturday, April 1 when he faces Ronald Cruz at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds junior middleweight bout, serving as the co-feature to Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe for WBO featherweight title. The event airs live stream on ESPN+.

Advertisements

In his previous bout late last year Zayas (15-0, 10 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Alexis Salazar to retain his NABO super welterweight title. In August the same year, he stopped Elias Espadas in the fifth round to take the vacant belt, and earned a UD against Quincy Lavallais in March.

“I am working extremely hard in the gym because I want 2023 to be the year in which I position myself as one of the top contenders in the division,” Xander Zayas said following a recent training session.

Xander Zayas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“I know what I want, and I know what it will cost me to achieve it, but each of the sacrifices I make every day in the gym are paying off, and I do it with the intention of looking better every time I get into the ring. That motivates me. I strive to be better every single day because every time I step into the ring, I do it with the intention of raising the flag of my Island even higher.”

Xander Zayas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Undefeated 20-year-old Puerto Rican, Zayas faces nine-year veteran Ronald “Diablo” Cruz (18-2-1, 12, KOs). Los Angeles-born 31-year-old was in action last August when he dropped a unanimous decision against Damian Sosa. Before that he fought to a majority draw with Kevin Ottley and won 16 bouts in a row.

“I respect my opponent, Ronald ‘Diablo’ Cruz. He is an experienced rival; he is a former WBC Latino regional champ. I know he is motivated and excited for this opportunity. He will bring out the best of me in the ring. Once the bell rings, I’m there to do a job.”

Xander Zayas Team | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) and Isaac Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBO featherweight title. Among the undercard bouts, Jahi Tucker (9-0, 5 KOs) faces Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight. As well, two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 13 KOs) takes on Jose Enrique Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder featherweight. Plus, Emiliano Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Edgar Uvalle (2-3-2, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at lightweight.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

In Australia, Ramirez vs Dogboe airs live on Sunday, April 2.