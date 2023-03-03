Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela weigh-in results

NABO lightweight champion Angel Fierro (20-1-2, 16 KO) defends his belt against Eduardo Estela (14-1, 9 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from Polideportivo UAS in Culiacan, Mexico on Saturday, March 4. The championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the all-Mexican co-main event, undefeated Jesus Martin Ceyca (17-0, 8 KOs) takes on Eduardo Nunez (23-1, 23 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. Among other bouts, Aaron Rocha Guerrero (10-1-1, 6 KOs) faces 2016 Mexican Olympian Misael Rodriguez (12-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Bernardo Jimenez Suarez (9-1, 9 KOs) duels Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (2-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at super middleweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Get Fierro vs Estela full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Fierro vs Estela fight card

Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s NABO lightweight title

Eduardo Nunez vs. Jesus Martin Ceyca, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Misael Rodriguez vs. Aaron Rocha Guerrero, 8 rounds, middleweight

Criztec Bazaldua vs. Jose Armando Bustamante Islas, 4 rounds, lightweight

Dilshodbek Ruzmetov vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Yair Benjamin Gallardo Lozano vs. Bernardo Jimenez Suarez, 6 rounds, super middleweight