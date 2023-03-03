BKFC 37 London weigh-in results, Tierney vs Lindsey

BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey airs live on FITE from Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London on Saturday, March 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The main event is a welterweight clash between American Jake Lindsey (3-0, 3 KOs) and England’s Connor Tierney (6-1, 3 KOs). In the all-British co-main event, Dan Breeze (1-1, 1 KO) takes on Rico Franco (6-2, 4 KOs) also at welterweight.

Get BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

BKFC 37 fight card

Main card

Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey

Rico Franco vs. Dan Breeze

Terry Brazier vs. David Round

Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw

Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison

Chaz Wasserman vs. Cedric Severac

Jack Draper vs. Bryon Woodger

Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind

Ben Bonner vs. Jay Cucciniello

Preliminary card

Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns

Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy

Brad Watchorn vs. George Thorpe