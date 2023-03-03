Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Bare Knuckle

BKFC 37 London weigh-in results, Tierney vs Lindsey

Jake Lindsey weigh-in
Jake Lindsey | BKFC

BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey

BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey airs live on FITE from Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London on Saturday, March 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The main event is a welterweight clash between American Jake Lindsey (3-0, 3 KOs) and England’s Connor Tierney (6-1, 3 KOs). In the all-British co-main event, Dan Breeze (1-1, 1 KO) takes on Rico Franco (6-2, 4 KOs) also at welterweight.

Get BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

BKFC 37 fight card

Main card

  • Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey
  • Rico Franco vs. Dan Breeze
  • Terry Brazier vs. David Round
  • Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw
  • Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison
  • Chaz Wasserman vs. Cedric Severac
  • Jack Draper vs. Bryon Woodger
  • Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind
  • Ben Bonner vs. Jay Cucciniello

Preliminary card

  • Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns
  • Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy
  • Brad Watchorn vs. George Thorpe
