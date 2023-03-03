BKFC 37 London weigh-in results, Tierney vs Lindsey

BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey airs live on FITE from Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London on Saturday, March 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
The main event is a welterweight clash between American Jake Lindsey (3-0, 3 KOs) and England’s Connor Tierney (6-1, 3 KOs). In the all-British co-main event, Dan Breeze (1-1, 1 KO) takes on Rico Franco (6-2, 4 KOs) also at welterweight.
Get BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.
BKFC 37 fight card
Main card
- Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey
- Rico Franco vs. Dan Breeze
- Terry Brazier vs. David Round
- Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw
- Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison
- Chaz Wasserman vs. Cedric Severac
- Jack Draper vs. Bryon Woodger
- Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind
- Ben Bonner vs. Jay Cucciniello
Preliminary card
- Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns
- Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy
- Brad Watchorn vs. George Thorpe