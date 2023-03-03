Brandon Figueroa looks ‘to mix it up’ with Mark Magsayo, who promises ‘great fight’

Former world champions Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo square off in the 12-round main event at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, March 4. The pair battles it out for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title live on Showtime. Two days away from the event, the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference, came face-to-face and previewed their upcoming clash.

Figueroa is a former WBC super bantamweight champion, who moves up a weight class in hopes to become a two-division world champion. Magsayo is a former WBC featherweight champion, who lost the belt against the current titleholder Rey Vargas. The winner of Figueroa vs Magsayo bout is set to lift the interim strap and expected to become the next in line to challenge Vargas.

Also partaking in the press conference were former unified world champion Jarrett Hurd and Armando Resediz, who square off in the 10-round middleweight co-main event. Plus, unbeaten Amilcar Vidal and Elijah García, who duel in the 10-round middleweight telecast opener. Check out below what the participants had to say.

Brandon Figueroa

“I have all the abilities. Everyone knows that I love to fight. I want to dominate my opponent, break them down and get them out of there. I train really hard to go in there and do what I do best.

“I’m going to do anything it takes to win this fight. If I have to box, I’ll box. But if I can hurt him on the inside, I’ll get in there with body shots. I can beat him any way I have to.

“Everyone is going to see that I’m coming with everything. I have to make a big statement at 126 and leave my mark. I’m trying to win more titles and show I’m one of the best.

“Just expect a great fight. I hit a lot harder than Julio Ceja. Especially now that I’m at 126-pounds. I’m strong and powerful. Everybody is going to be surprised by what they see.

“I had a great training camp working in Las Vegas. I have an amazing team and I have my family supporting me. I can’t wait to give everyone a great show. I’m going to mix it up with Mark. I have nothing but respect for him, but I’m ready.

“This is going to be early ‘Spring Break’ action. We’re both coming to fight and coming to win. This is what boxing is all about. We’re facing the best of the best. Now we just have to put it all together on Saturday night and give the fans a great show.”

Mark Magsayo

“This is different than my last fight. Rey Vargas likes to run, but Figueroa comes to fight. It’s a big difference and it’s going to be much more exciting.

“Fans can expect that this is going to be a real fight. Neither of us are backing down. We’re coming forward. I know that he fights from different stances, but we’re prepared for it. We’ve been working hard since October for this.

“Whatever happens in the fight, we’re ready for it. I’ve fought a lot of good fighters and big punchers. I can take it, because I want to win.

“I’m not a big talker, but there’s going to be a knockdown in this fight. We’re ready to take advantage.

“I’m very excited for this fight. It’s a good opportunity to get back to a world title fight. I’ve learned from my mistakes and I’m ready to go.

“I guarantee this is going to be a great fight. We’re both prepared, so let’s see what happens on Saturday night. The winner of this fight is definitely the fans.”

Jarrett Hurd

“We’ve been staying ready. I had a lot of wars in the beginning of my career, so I think that a break wasn’t such a bad thing. I’ve been in some tough fights and I took the time to get myself together.

“Training outside of my hometown just wasn’t a great thing for me. I had all my success there in training. Now I’m training with my new coach Andrew Council back in Maryland. We’re a great match and he allows me to be myself.

“I almost feel like I’m back to where I was before I was unified world champion. I’m back to the guy that people weren’t really believing in. I’m back to being the guy who has to go out there and prove every time why I was where I was. I had to go out there and beat guys that nobody thought I would beat. This time off made me fall back in love with the sport.

“Middleweight is where I’m going to stay at. They’re going to be saying that ‘Swift’ is back after Saturday. I’m going to shake off the cobwebs, but I’m going out there to dominate.

“I know he’s coming with the Mexican style, but they all say I have the Mexican style too. So it’s going to be a war for sure.”

Jose Armando Resendiz

“Jarrett has earned his place and I consider him a great fighter. But I know that I also have to earn my own place. I want to solidify myself in this sport just like Jarrett has in the past. I have to work hard to do it.

“I was always ready for a big fight. My coach Manny Robles and I have been tirelessly going through the lessons I had to learn from my past fights. I’m Mexican, so it’s in my blood to be ready for the pressure that Hurd is going to bring.

“I’m ready for war and I’m ready to fight at a distance. I’m not interested in predictions, but I’ve had amazing preparation for this fight and I’m ready to show what I’m all about.

“I want to give everyone a great show. Whatever happens, happens. I’m going to go with the flow, rely on my training, and get my hand raised at the end of the night.”

Amilcar Vidal

“He better be ready because every fight that I’m in is a dream come true for me and I’m looking to make more dreams in the future.

“I had an awesome training camp with Bob Santos as my coach and he’s prepared me really well. I’m ready to send a message of my own on Saturday.

“I want Uruguayans everywhere to know that I’ll do my best to make them proud. I’ve had to sacrifice a lot lately being away from my family, but I know that I can keep improving and go after what I want. My goal is to become the first ever world champion from Uruguay.

“I wanted to be focused on only working hard and giving the best that I could. I was well aware of what I was getting into working with Bob Santos. We’ve gelled really well and everyone is going to see the fruits of our labor on Saturday night. That’s for sure.”

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia

“I wouldn’t say this is a step up too soon. This is something we’ve been preparing to do for years. The whole plan turning pro was to win fights. I’m 19-years-old and we’re aiming to fight for a world title in the next few years. If this is the route I have to go, then that’s what it’s gonna be.

“I want everybody to know that I’m not an average 19-year-old. You don’t see 19-year-olds taking these kinds of fights. I’m here to get the win in a fashionable way.

“I’m not a big talker. I’ll let my performance speak for itself. He’s a good opponent and I’m sure he had a good training camp. But he’s not the only one. I’m more than prepared.”

In Australia, Figueroa vs Magsayo airs live on Sunday, March 5.