Boxing

Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo weigh-in results

Newswire

Figueroa vs Magsayo: 12-round clash for vacant interim WBC featherweight title at Toyota Arena

Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) and fellow former world champion Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on Showtime from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The pair squares off for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title in the twelve-round championship bout. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the ten-round middleweight co-main event, former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) takes on Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs). Kicking off the telecast, Amilcar Vidal (16-0, 12 KOs) meets Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) also in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Among Figueroa vs Magsayo undercard bouts, Brandyn Lynch (12-1-1, 9 KOs) faces Terrell Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight and Travon Marshall (7-0, 6 KOs) duels Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Get Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Figueroa vs Magsayo fight card

Main card

  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant interim WBC featherweight title
  • Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

  • Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Justin DeLoach vs. Travon Marshall, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Enriko Gogokhia vs. Samuel Teah, 8/10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims (non-televised)

  • Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Joseph Cruz Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Anthony Cuba vs. Darel Harris, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Daniel Blancas vs. Kynndale Prather, 4 rounds, super middleweight
