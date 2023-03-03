Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo

Boxing

Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen new main event on Mar 11 in Liverpool, Robbie Davies Jr vs Darragh Foley co-feature

Parviz Iskenderov
Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen tops on March 11 in Liverpool
Diego Pacheco | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Callum Smith vs Pawel Stepien off due to injury

Los Angeles-born Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) puts his WBO International super middleweight title on the line when he faces Little Lever’s Jack Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) in a new main event on Saturday, March 11 in Liverpool, England. The originally announced light heavyweight headline-bout, pitting local Callum Smith and Poland’s Pawel Stepien, fell off due to injury suffered by the British boxer. The fight card airs live on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Anther change on the card sees Robbie Davies Jr (23-3, 15 KOs) taking on Darragh Foley (21-4-1, 9 KOs). The latter replaces his Australian fellow Liam Paro. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super lightweight.

Also on the card, English Johnny Fisher (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Alfonso Damiani (6-2, 2 KOs) of Italy in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Warrington’s Rhiannon Dixon (7-0) and Wombourne’s Vicky Wilkinson (5-0-1) battle it out for the Commonwealth lightweight title. Plus, Oldham’s Aqib Fiaz (10-0) and on Yeovil’s Dean Dodge (9-2-1, 3 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Also in action Peter McGrail (6-0, 5 KOs), Campbell Hatton (9-0, 3 KOs), Paddy Lacey (7-0, 1 KO) and George Liddard (1-0, 1 KO) . The current lineup can be found below.

In Australia, Pacheco vs Cullen airs live on Sunday, March 12.

  • Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Pacheco’s WBO International super middleweight title
  • Robbie Davies Jr vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Peter McGrail vs. TBA, super bantamweight
  • Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant Commonwealth lightweight title
  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. TBA, lightweight
  • Paddy Lacey vs. TBA, super middleweight
  • George Liddard vs. TBA, middleweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNews

