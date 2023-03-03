Terrell Gausha vs Brandyn Lynch on Mar 4 in Ontario, CA

Former world champions Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) and Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) battle it out for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title in the main event at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The 12-round contest headlines a three-fight card live on Showtime. A full lineup of undercard of action has been confirmed today featuring a former title challenger and U.S. Olympian, a top prospect in his toughest test to date and an emerging unbeaten super lightweight.

On the top of prelims live on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube, Terrell Gausha goes up against Brandyn Lynch in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. Among other bouts, Travon Marshall faces Justin DeLoach Dock in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Plus, unbeaten Enriko Gogogkhia and Samuel Teah meet in an eight or ten-rounder at super lightweight.

The previously announced ten-round middleweight co-main event pits former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) and Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs). The ten-round middleweight telecast opener features Amilcar Vidal (16-0, 12 KOs) up against Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs).

Terrell Gausha vs Brandyn Lynch

A member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team, Terrell Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KOs) was born in Cleveland, Ohio but now fights out of Encino, Calif. The 35-year-old has faced tough competition throughout his career, having fought former champion Austin Trout to a draw in 2019 in addition to decision losses against former champion Erislandy Lara and top contender Erickson Lubin. Following a KO of Jamontay Clark in March 2021, Gausha most recently lost a decision to Tim Tszyu last year after dropping Tszyu in round one.

He will take on the 31-year-old Brandyn Lynch (12-1-1, 9 KOs), a native of New Jersey who now resides in Los Angeles. Lynch is unbeaten since after his third pro fight, having avenged his only other blemish by winning a unanimous decision over Marcos Hernandez in May 2022 following a draw in their first matchup.

Travon Marshall vs Justin DeLoach

At just 22-years-old, Travon Marshall (7-0, 6 KOs) has quickly shown the skill, power and poise to become a highly regarded prospect in just seven fights. Born in Landover, Md., and now fighting out of Capitol Heights, Md., Marshall is trained by former contender Andrew Council and made a strong 2023 debut in January by stopping Shawn West in one round.

He will be opposed by Augusta, Georgia’s Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs), a veteran who appeared on SHOBOX® and owns victories over previously unbeaten fighters Domonique Dolton, Livan Navarro, Junior Castillo and Dillon Cook. He’s faced top competition at 154 and 147 pounds, having battled former unified champion Jeison Rosario and most recently welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis in November 2020.

Enriko Gogokhia vs Samuel Teah

Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-2, 8 KOs) will return to the ring after two 2022 clashes against fellow unbeaten Kent Cruz that both ended in draws. A 31-year-old former kickboxing pro, Gogokhia originally hails from Zigdidi, Georgia and now resides stateside in Woodland Hills, Calif.

He takes on Liberia’s Samuel Teah (18-4-1, 8 KOs), who most recently scored a first-round knockout of Larry Fryers in September 2019. Now residing in Philadelphia, Teah, who has competed on SHOBOX, owns victories over current 130-pound world champion O’Shaquie Foster and super lightweight contender Kenneth Sims Jr.

In non-televised undercard bouts

The non-televised undercard will also include Dallas-native Miguel Hernandez (6-0, 6 KOs) in a six-round middleweight fight taking on Dario Guerrero (1-3-1) and unbeaten featherweight Albert Gonzalez (3-0, 1 KO) facing Joseph Cruz (3-5, 1 KO) in a six-round showdown.

Rounding out the action is undefeated lightweight prospect Anthony Cuba in a six-round lightweight duel against Florida’s Darel Harris and unbeaten super middleweight prospect Daniel Blancas battling Kansas’ Kynndale Prather in a four-round attraction.

In Australia, Figueroa vs Magsayo airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Figueroa vs Magsayo fight card

Main card

Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant interim WBC featherweight title

Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweight

Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Justin DeLoach vs. Travon Marshall, 8 rounds, welterweight

Enriko Gogokhia vs. Samuel Teah, 8/10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims (non-televised)

Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 6 rounds, middleweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Joseph Cruz Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight

Anthony Cuba vs. Darel Harris, 6 rounds, lightweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Kynndale Prather, 4 rounds, super middleweight