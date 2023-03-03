British Internet celebrity Jay Swingler and Singapore-born YouTube creator Nicholai Perrett aka “NicHLmao” battle it out in a super middleweight boxing contest live on DAZN from Telford International Centre in Telford, England on Saturday, March 4. The match headlines MF & DAZN X Series 005 fight card. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, Deen The Great defends his MF lightweight title against Pully Arif. Also on the card, Astrid Wett squares off against AJ Bunker for the vacant MF women’s flyweight belt. Among other bouts, Ginty meets Halal Ham at cruiserweight, King Kenny faces off Ashley Rak-Su at cruiserweight and Walid Sharks goes up against N&A Productions at lightweight. In addition, B Dave and Luis Pineda take on Ice Poseidon and Anthony Vargas in a tag team boxing match at light heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Get MF & DAZN X Series 005 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

MF & DAZN X Series 005 fight card

Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett aka “NicHLmao”, super middleweight

Deen The Great vs. Pully Arif – Deen The Great’s MF lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Ashley Rak-Su, cruiserweight

B Dave & Luis Pineda vs. Ice Poseidon & Anthony Vargas, light heavyweight tag team boxing match

Astrid Wett vs. AJ Bunker – vacant MF women’s flyweight title

Ginty vs. Halal Ham, cruiserweight

Walid Sharks vs. N&A Productions, lightweight

Tempo Arts vs. Godson Umeh, heavyweight