UFC 285 weigh-in results, Jones vs Gane

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the five-round main event, former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) and former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) battle it out for the vacant heavyweight title. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3) in a five-round bout.
UFC 285 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.
Get UFC 285: Jones vs Gane full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 285 fight card
Main card
- Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – vacant UFC heavyweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title
- Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
- Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett
Preliminary card
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
- Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis
- Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
- Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Early prelims
- Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez
- Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
- Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
- Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov