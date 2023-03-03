UFC 285 weigh-in results, Jones vs Gane

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round main event, former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) and former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) battle it out for the vacant heavyweight title. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3) in a five-round bout.

UFC 285 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Get UFC 285: Jones vs Gane full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 285 fight card

Main card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – vacant UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Preliminary card

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Early prelims

Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov