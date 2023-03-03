Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 285 weigh-in results, Jones vs Gane

Newswire

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane weigh-in live show

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round main event, former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) and former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) battle it out for the vacant heavyweight title. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) defends her title against No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3) in a five-round bout.

UFC 285 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Get UFC 285: Jones vs Gane full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 285 fight card

Main card

  • Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – vacant UFC heavyweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title
  • Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
  • Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Preliminary card

  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
  • Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Early prelims

  • Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez
  • Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
  • Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov
