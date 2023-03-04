BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey airs live stream on FITE from Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, England on Saturday, March 4. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with several notable fighters participating. The event marks the promotion’s return to the United Kingdom.
In Australia, BKFC 37 airs live on Sunday, March 5.
In the main event, England’s Connor Tierney (6-1, 3 KOs) and American Jake Lindsey (3-0, 3 KOs) battle it out at welterweight. The all-British welterweight co-main event pits Rico Franco (6-2, 4 KOs) and Darren Godfrey (0-4). Among other bouts, David Round (2-1, 2 KOs) faces Terry Brazier (0-1) at light heavyweight and Mason Shaw (5-4-1) takes on Lee Browne (1-0, 1 KO) at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman
UK and USA
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, March 4
Time: 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, March 5
Time: 7 am AEDT
Prelims: 6 am AEDT
BKFC 37 London fight card
Get BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey
- Rico Franco vs. Darren Godfrey
- Terry Brazier vs. David Round
- Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw
- Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison
- Chaz Wasserman vs. Cedric Severac
- Jack Draper vs. Robbie Kennedy
- Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind
- Ben Bonner vs. Jamie Oldfield
Preliminary card
- Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns
- Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy
- George Thorpe vs. Jamie Hendry