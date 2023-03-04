Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Bare Knuckle

BKFC 37 London results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Tierney vs Lindsey

Newswire
Stream BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey results live from London, England
Connor Tierney vs Jake Lindsey faceoff | BKFC

BKFC 37: Tierney vs Lindsey

BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey airs live stream on FITE from Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, England on Saturday, March 4. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with several notable fighters participating. The event marks the promotion’s return to the United Kingdom.

In Australia, BKFC 37 airs live on Sunday, March 5.

In the main event, England’s Connor Tierney (6-1, 3 KOs) and American Jake Lindsey (3-0, 3 KOs) battle it out at welterweight. The all-British welterweight co-main event pits Rico Franco (6-2, 4 KOs) and Darren Godfrey (0-4). Among other bouts, David Round (2-1, 2 KOs) faces Terry Brazier (0-1) at light heavyweight and Mason Shaw (5-4-1) takes on Lee Browne (1-0, 1 KO) at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman

UK and USA

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, March 4
Time: 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, March 5
Time: 7 am AEDT
Prelims: 6 am AEDT

Stream BKFC 37 live on FITE from London

BKFC 37 London fight card

Get BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey
  • Rico Franco vs. Darren Godfrey
  • Terry Brazier vs. David Round
  • Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw
  • Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison
  • Chaz Wasserman vs. Cedric Severac
  • Jack Draper vs. Robbie Kennedy
  • Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind
  • Ben Bonner vs. Jamie Oldfield

Preliminary card

  • Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns
  • Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy
  • George Thorpe vs. Jamie Hendry
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

