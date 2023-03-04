BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey airs live stream on FITE from Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, England on Saturday, March 4. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with several notable fighters participating. The event marks the promotion’s return to the United Kingdom.

In Australia, BKFC 37 airs live on Sunday, March 5.

In the main event, England’s Connor Tierney (6-1, 3 KOs) and American Jake Lindsey (3-0, 3 KOs) battle it out at welterweight. The all-British welterweight co-main event pits Rico Franco (6-2, 4 KOs) and Darren Godfrey (0-4). Among other bouts, David Round (2-1, 2 KOs) faces Terry Brazier (0-1) at light heavyweight and Mason Shaw (5-4-1) takes on Lee Browne (1-0, 1 KO) at cruiserweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UK and USA

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, March 5

Time: 7 am AEDT

Prelims: 6 am AEDT

BKFC 37 London fight card

Get BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Connor Tierney vs. Jake Lindsey

Rico Franco vs. Darren Godfrey

Terry Brazier vs. David Round

Lee Browne vs. Mason Shaw

Darren Hendry vs. Corey Harrison

Chaz Wasserman vs. Cedric Severac

Jack Draper vs. Robbie Kennedy

Gary Fox vs. Nathan Hind

Ben Bonner vs. Jamie Oldfield

Preliminary card

Ryan Carmichael vs. Will Cairns

Jimmy Millar vs. Kyle Cassidy

George Thorpe vs. Jamie Hendry