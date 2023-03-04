Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo prelims

Showtime Boxing Countdown

Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo prelims air live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4, leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the bouts, Terrell Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KOs) and Brandyn Lynch (12-1-1, 9 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Travon Marshall (7-0, 6 KOs) takes on Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Samuel Teah (18-4-1, 8 KOs) faces Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-2, 8 KOs) in an eight or ten-rounder at super lightweight.

In Australia, Figueroa vs Magsayo airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Get Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight card and start time.

BoxingNewsVideo

