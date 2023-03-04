MF & DAZN X Series 005 “Countdown Show” airs live on Saturday, March 4 from Telford International Centre in Telford, England leading to a “Misfits Boxing” series of bouts on DAZN.

The fight card is headlined by British Internet celebrity Jay Swingler up against Singapore-born YouTube creator Nicholai Perrett aka “NicHLmao”. Among other bouts, Deen The Great defends his MF lightweight title against Pully Arif and Astrid Wett and AJ Bunker battle it out for the vacant MF women’s flyweight belt.

Get MF & DAZN X Series 005 full fight card and start time.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.